Effects Showroom

The effects shown below represent the built-in library of effects and their default configuration.

Beams

Creates beams which travel over the canvas illuminating the characters.

Reference Config

Beams Command Line Arguments --beam-row-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Symbols to use for the beam effect when moving along a row. Strings will be used in sequence to create an animation. (default: ('▂', '▁', '_')) --beam-column-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Symbols to use for the beam effect when moving along a column. Strings will be used in sequence to create an animation. (default: ('▌', '▍', '▎', '▏')) --beam-delay (int > 0) Number of frames to wait before adding the next group of beams. Beams are added in groups of size random(1, 5). (default: 10) --beam-row-speed-range (hyphen separated int range e.g. '1-10') Minimum speed of the beam when moving along a row. (default: (10, 40)) --beam-column-speed-range (hyphen separated int range e.g. '1-10') Minimum speed of the beam when moving along a column. (default: (6, 10)) --beam-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the beam, a gradient will be created between the colors. (default: ('ffffff', '00D1FF', '8A008A')) --beam-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, numbers for the of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. Steps are paired with the colors in final-gradient- stops. (default: (2, 8)) --beam-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 2) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the wipe gradient. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'ffffff')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, numbers for the of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. Steps are paired with the colors in final-gradient- stops. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 5) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --final-wipe-speed (int > 0) Speed of the final wipe as measured in diagonal groups activated per frame. (default: 1) Example: terminaltexteffects beams --beam-row-symbols ▂ ▁ _ --beam-column-symbols ▌ ▍ ▎ ▏ --beam-delay 10 --beam-row-speed-range 10-40 --beam-column-speed-range 6-10 --beam-gradient-stops ffffff 00D1FF 8A008A --beam-gradient-steps 2 8 --beam-gradient-frames 2 --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF ffffff --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-frames 5 --final-gradient-direction vertical --final-wipe-speed 1

Binarypath

Decodes characters into their binary form. Characters travel from outside the canvas towards their input coordinate, moving at right angles.

Reference Config

Binarypath Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('00d500', '007500')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.CENTER) --binary-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the binary characters. Character color is randomly assigned from this list. (default: ('044E29', '157e38', '45bf55', '95ed87')) --movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the binary groups as they travel around the terminal. (default: 1.0) --active-binary-groups (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Maximum number of binary groups that are active at any given time. Lower this to improve performance. (default: 0.05) Example: terminaltexteffects binarypath --final-gradient-stops 00d500 007500 --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction vertical --binary-colors 044E29 157e38 45bf55 95ed87 --movement-speed 1.0 --active-binary-groups 0.05

Blackhole

Creates a blackhole in a starfield, consumes the stars, explodes the input data back into position.

Reference Config

Blackhole Command Line Arguments --blackhole-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the stars that comprise the blackhole border. (default: ffffff) --star-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] List of colors from which character colors will be chosen and applied after the explosion, but before the cooldown to final color. (default: ('ffcc0d', 'ff7326', 'ff194d', 'bf2669', '702a8c', '049dbf')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'ffffff')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) Example: terminaltexteffects blackhole --star-colors ffcc0d ff7326 ff194d bf2669 702a8c 049dbf --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction vertical

BouncyBalls

Characters fall from the top of the canvas as bouncy balls before settling into place.

Reference Config

Bouncyballs Command Line Arguments --ball-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated list of colors from which ball colors will be randomly selected. If no colors are provided, the colors are random. (default: ('d1f4a5', '96e2a4', '5acda9')) --ball-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Space separated list of symbols to use for the balls. (default: ('*', 'o', 'O', '0', '.')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('f8ffae', '43c6ac')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --ball-delay (int >= 0) Number of frames between ball drops, increase to reduce ball drop rate. (default: 7) --movement-speed (float > 0) Movement speed of the characters. (default: 0.25) --easing EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: out_bounce) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects bouncyballs --ball-colors d1f4a5 96e2a4 5acda9 --ball-symbols o "*" O 0 . --final-gradient-stops f8ffae 43c6ac --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction diagonal --ball-delay 7 --movement-speed 0.25 --easing OUT_BOUNCE

Bubbles

Forms bubbles with the characters. Bubbles float down and pop.

Reference Config

Bubbles Command Line Arguments --rainbow If set, the bubbles will be colored with a rotating rainbow gradient. (default: False) --bubble-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the bubbles. Ignored if --no-rainbow is left as default False. (default: ('d33aff', '7395c4', '43c2a7', '02ff7f')) --pop-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the spray emitted when a bubble pops. (default: ffffff) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('d33aff', '02ff7f')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --bubble-speed (float > 0) Speed of the floating bubbles. (default: 0.1) --bubble-delay (int > 0) Number of frames between bubbles. (default: 50) --pop-condition {row,bottom,anywhere} Condition for a bubble to pop. 'row' will pop the bubble when it reaches the the lowest row for which a character in the bubble originates. 'bottom' will pop the bubble at the bottom row of the terminal. 'anywhere' will pop the bubble randomly, or at the bottom of the terminal. (default: row) --easing (Easing Function) Easing function to use for character movement after a bubble pops. (default: in_out_sine) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects bubbles --bubble-colors d33aff 7395c4 43c2a7 02ff7f --pop-color ffffff --final-gradient-stops d33aff 02ff7f --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction diagonal --bubble-speed 0.1 --bubble-delay 50 --pop-condition row --easing IN_OUT_SINE

Burn

Characters are ignited and burn up the screen.

Reference Config

Burn Command Line Arguments --starting-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color of the characters before they start to burn. (default: 837373) --burn-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Colors transitioned through as the characters burn. (default: ('ffffff', 'fff75d', 'fe650d', '8A003C', '510100')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('00c3ff', 'ffff1c')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) Example: terminaltexteffects burn --starting-color 837373 --burn-colors ffffff fff75d fe650d 8a003c 510100 --final-gradient-stops 00c3ff ffff1c --final-gradient-steps 12

ColorShift

Display a gradient that shifts colors across the terminal.

Reference Config

ColorShift Command Line Arguments --gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the gradient. (default: (Color(e81416), Color(ffa500), Color(faeb36), Color(79c314), Color(487de7), Color(4b369d), Color(70369d))) --gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother gradient animation. (default: 12) --gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 5) --travel Display the gradient as a traveling wave (default: False) --travel-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction the gradient travels across the canvas. (default: Direction.HORIZONTAL) --reverse-travel-direction Reverse the gradient travel direction. (default: False) --loop-gradient Loop the gradient. This causes the final gradient color to transition back to the first gradient color. (default: False) --cycles (int > 0) Number of times to cycle the gradient. (default: 3) --skip-final-gradient Skip the final gradient. (default: False) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: (Color(e81416), Color(ffa500), Color(faeb36), Color(79c314), Color(487de7), Color(4b369d), Color(70369d))) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: 12) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) Example: terminaltexteffects colorshift --gradient-stops 0000ff ffffff 0000ff --gradient-steps 12 --gradient-frames 10 --cycles 3 --travel --travel-direction radial --loop --final-gradient-stops 00c3ff ffff1c --final-gradient-steps 12

Crumble

Characters crumble into dust before being vacuumed up and reformed.

Reference Config

Crumble Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('5CE1FF', 'FF8C00')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) Example: terminaltexteffects crumble --final-gradient-stops 5CE1FF FF8C00 --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction diagonal

Decrypt

Movie style text decryption effect.

Reference Config

Decrypt Command Line Arguments --typing-speed (int > 0) Number of characters typed per keystroke. (default: 1) --ciphertext-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the ciphertext. Color will be randomly selected for each character. (default: ('008000', '00cb00', '00ff00')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('eda000',)) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) Example: terminaltexteffects decrypt --typing-speed 2 --ciphertext-colors 008000 00cb00 00ff00 --final-gradient-stops eda000 --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-direction vertical

ErrorCorrect

Swaps characters from an incorrect initial position to the correct position.

Reference Config

ErrorCorrect Command Line Arguments --error-pairs (int > 0) Percent of characters that are in the wrong position. This is a float between 0 and 1.0. 0.2 means 20 percent of the characters will be in the wrong position. (default: 0.1) --swap-delay (int > 0) Number of frames between swaps. (default: 10) --error-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the characters that are in the wrong position. (default: e74c3c) --correct-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the characters once corrected, this is a gradient from error-color and fades to final-color. (default: 45bf55) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the characters while moving to the correct position. Valid values are n > 0. Adjust speed and animation rate separately to fine tune the effect. (default: 0.5) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects errorcorrect --error-pairs 0.1 --swap-delay 10 --error-color e74c3c --correct-color 45bf55 --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --movement-speed 0.5

Expand

Characters expand from the center.

Reference Config

Expand Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 5) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --movement-speed (float > 0) Movement speed of the characters. (default: 0.35) --expand-easing EXPAND_EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_out_quart) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects expand --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-frames 5 --movement-speed 0.35 --expand-easing IN_OUT_QUART

Fireworks

Launches characters up the screen where they explode like fireworks and fall into place.

Reference Config

Fireworks Command Line Arguments --explode-anywhere If set, fireworks explode anywhere in the canvas. Otherwise, fireworks explode above highest settled row of text. (default: False) --firework-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated list of colors from which firework colors will be randomly selected. (default: ('88F7E2', '44D492', 'F5EB67', 'FFA15C', 'FA233E')) --firework-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol to use for the firework shell. (default: o) --firework-volume (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Percent of total characters in each firework shell. (default: 0.02) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.HORIZONTAL) --launch-delay (int >= 0) Number of frames to wait between launching each firework shell. +/- 0-50 percent randomness is applied to this value. (default: 60) --explode-distance (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Maximum distance from the firework shell origin to the explode waypoint as a percentage of the total canvas width. (default: 0.1) Example: terminaltexteffects fireworks --firework-colors 88F7E2 44D492 F5EB67 FFA15C FA233E --firework-symbol o --firework-volume 0.02 --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --launch-delay 60 --explode-distance 0.1 --explode-anywhere

MiddleOut

Text expands in a single row or column in the middle of the canvas then out.

Reference Config

MiddleOut Command Line Arguments --starting-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the initial text in the center of the canvas. (default: ffffff) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --expand-direction {vertical,horizontal} Direction the text will expand. (default: vertical) --center-movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the characters during the initial expansion of the center vertical/horiztonal line. Note: Speed effects the number of steps in the easing function. Adjust speed and animation rate separately to fine tune the effect. (default: 0.35) --full-movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the characters during the final full expansion. Note: Speed effects the number of steps in the easing function. Adjust speed and animation rate separately to fine tune the effect. (default: 0.35) --center-easing CENTER_EASING Easing function to use for initial expansion. (default: in_out_sine) --full-easing FULL_EASING Easing function to use for full expansion. (default: in_out_sine) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects middleout --starting-color 8A008A --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --expand-direction vertical --center-movement-speed 0.35 --full-movement-speed 0.35 --center-easing IN_OUT_SINE --full-easing IN_OUT_SINE

OrbittingVolley

Four launchers orbit the canvas firing volleys of characters inward to build the input text from the center out.

Reference Config

OrbittingVolley Command Line Arguments --top-launcher-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol for the top launcher. (default: █) --right-launcher-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol for the right launcher. (default: █) --bottom-launcher-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol for the bottom launcher. (default: █) --left-launcher-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol for the left launcher. (default: █) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('FFA15C', '44D492')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.RADIAL) --launcher-movement-speed (float > 0) Orbitting speed of the launchers. (default: 0.5) --character-movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the launched characters. (default: 1) --volley-size (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Percent of total input characters each launcher will fire per volley. Lower limit of one character. (default: 0.03) --launch-delay (int >= 0) Number of animation ticks to wait between volleys of characters. (default: 50) --character-easing (Easing Function) Easing function to use for launched character movement. (default: out_sine) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects orbittingvolley --top-launcher-symbol █ --right-launcher-symbol █ --bottom-launcher-symbol █ --left-launcher-symbol █ --final-gradient-stops FFA15C 44D492 --final-gradient-steps 12 --launcher-movement-speed 0.5 --character-movement-speed 1 --volley-size 0.03 --launch-delay 50 --character-easing OUT_SINE

Overflow

Input text overflows ands scrolls the terminal in a random order until eventually appearing ordered.

Reference Config

Overflow Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --overflow-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the overflow gradient. (default: ('f2ebc0', '8dbfb3', 'f2ebc0')) --overflow-cycles-range (hyphen separated int range e.g. '1-10') Number of cycles to overflow the text. (default: (2, 4)) --overflow-speed (int > 0) Speed of the overflow effect. (default: 3) Example: terminaltexteffects overflow --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --overflow-gradient-stops f2ebc0 8dbfb3 f2ebc0 --overflow-cycles-range 2-4 --overflow-speed 3

Pour

Pours the characters back and forth from the top, bottom, left, or right.

Reference Config

Pour Command Line Arguments --pour-direction {up,down,left,right} Direction the text will pour. (default: down) --pour-speed (int > 0) Number of characters poured in per tick. Increase to speed up the effect. (default: 1) --movement-speed (float > 0) Movement speed of the characters. (default: 0.2) --gap (int >= 0) Number of frames to wait between each character in the pour effect. Increase to slow down effect and create a more defined back and forth motion. (default: 1) --starting-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color of the characters before the gradient starts. (default: ffffff) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient. If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) Number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 10) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --easing EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_quad) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects pour --pour-direction down --movement-speed 0.2 --gap 1 --starting-color FFFFFF --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --easing IN_QUAD

Prints the input data one line at at time with a carriage return and line feed.

Reference Config

Print Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('02b8bd', 'c1f0e3', '00ffa0')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --print-head-return-speed (float > 0) Speed of the print head when performing a carriage return. (default: 1.25) --print-speed (int > 0) Speed of the print head when printing characters. (default: 1) --print-head-easing PRINT_HEAD_EASING Easing function to use for print head movement. (default: in_out_quad) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects print --final-gradient-stops 02b8bd c1f0e3 00ffa0 --final-gradient-steps 12 --print-head-return-speed 1.25 --print-speed 1 --print-head-easing IN_OUT_QUAD

Rain

Rain characters from the top of the canvas.

Reference Config

Rain Command Line Arguments --rain-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] List of colors for the rain drops. Colors are randomly chosen from the list. (default: ('00315C', '004C8F', '0075DB', '3F91D9', '78B9F2', '9AC8F5', 'B8D8F8', 'E3EFFC')) --movement-speed (hyphen separated float range e.g. '0.25-0.5') Falling speed range of the rain drops. (default: (0.1, 0.2)) --rain-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Space separated list of symbols to use for the rain drops. Symbols are randomly chosen from the list. (default: ('o', '.', ',', '*', '|')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('488bff', 'b2e7de', '57eaf7')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --easing (Easing Function) Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_quart) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects rain --rain-symbols o . , "*" "|" --rain-colors 00315C 004C8F 0075DB 3F91D9 78B9F2 9AC8F5 B8D8F8 E3EFFC --final-gradient-stops 488bff b2e7de 57eaf7 --final-gradient-steps 12 --movement-speed 0.1-0.2 --easing IN_QUART

RandomSequence

Prints the input data in a random sequence, one character at a time.

Reference Config

RandomSequence Command Line Arguments --starting-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color of the characters at spawn. (default: 000000) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 12) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --speed (float > 0) Speed of the animation as a percentage of the total number of characters. (default: 0.004) Example: terminaltexteffects randomsequence --starting-color 000000 --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-frames 12 --speed 0.004

Rings

Characters are dispersed and form into spinning rings.

Reference Config

Rings Command Line Arguments --ring-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the rings. (default: ('ab48ff', 'e7b2b2', 'fffebd')) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('ab48ff', 'e7b2b2', 'fffebd')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --ring-gap RING_GAP Distance between rings as a percent of the smallest canvas dimension. (default: 0.1) --spin-duration SPIN_DURATION Number of frames for each cycle of the spin phase. (default: 200) --spin-speed (hyphen separated float range e.g. '0.25-0.5') Range of speeds for the rotation of the rings. The speed is randomly selected from this range for each ring. (default: (0.25, 1.0)) --disperse-duration DISPERSE_DURATION Number of frames spent in the dispersed state between spinning cycles. (default: 200) --spin-disperse-cycles SPIN_DISPERSE_CYCLES Number of times the animation will cycles between spinning rings and dispersed characters. (default: 3) Example: terminaltexteffects rings --ring-colors ab48ff e7b2b2 fffebd --final-gradient-stops ab48ff e7b2b2 fffebd --final-gradient-steps 12 --ring-gap 0.1 --spin-duration 200 --spin-speed 0.25-1.0 --disperse-duration 200 --spin-disperse-cycles 3

Scattered

Text is scattered across the canvas and moves into position.

Reference Config

Scattered Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient. If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('ff9048', 'ab9dff', 'bdffea')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) Number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 12) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --movement-speed (float > 0) Movement speed of the characters. (default: 0.5) --movement-easing MOVEMENT_EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_out_back) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects scattered --final-gradient-stops ff9048 ab9dff bdffea --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-frames 12 --movement-speed 0.5 --movement-easing IN_OUT_BACK

Slice

Slices the input in half and slides it into place from opposite directions.

Reference Config

Slice Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: (Color(8A008A), Color(00D1FF), Color(FFFFFF))) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: 12) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --slice-direction {vertical,horizontal,diagonal} Direction of the slice. (default: vertical) --movement-speed (float > 0) Movement speed of the characters. (default: 0.15) --movement-easing MOVEMENT_EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_out_expo) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name (except LINEAR). All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- LINEAR - Linear easing SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects slice --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --slice-direction vertical--movement-speed 0.15 --movement-easing IN_OUT_EXPO

Slide

Slide characters into view from outside the terminal.

Reference Config

Slide Command Line Arguments --movement-speed (float > 0) Speed of the characters. (default: 0.5) --grouping {row,column,diagonal} Direction to group characters. (default: row) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient. If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('833ab4', 'fd1d1d', 'fcb045')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) Number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-frames (int > 0) Number of frames to display each gradient step. Increase to slow down the gradient animation. (default: 10) --final-gradient-direction FINAL_GRADIENT_DIRECTION Direction of the gradient (vertical, horizontal, diagonal, center). (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --gap (int >= 0) Number of frames to wait before adding the next group of characters. Increasing this value creates a more staggered effect. (default: 3) --reverse-direction Reverse the direction of the characters. (default: False) --merge Merge the character groups originating from either side of the terminal. (--reverse-direction is ignored when merging) (default: False) --movement-easing (Easing Function) Easing function to use for character movement. (default: in_out_quad) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects slide --movement-speed 0.5 --grouping row --final-gradient-stops 833ab4 fd1d1d fcb045 --final-gradient-steps 12 --final-gradient-frames 10 --final-gradient-direction vertical --gap 3 --reverse-direction --merge --movement-easing OUT_QUAD

Spotlights

Spotlights search the text area, illuminating characters, before converging in the center and expanding.

Reference Config

Spotlights Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('ab48ff', 'e7b2b2', 'fffebd')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --beam-width-ratio (float > 0) Width of the beam of light as min(width, height) // n of the input text. (default: 2.0) --beam-falloff (float >= 0) Distance from the edge of the beam where the brightness begins to fall off, as a percentage of total beam width. (default: 0.3) --search-duration (int > 0) Duration of the search phase, in frames, before the spotlights converge in the center. (default: 750) --search-speed-range (hyphen separated float range e.g. '0.25-0.5') Range of speeds for the spotlights during the search phase. The speed is a random value between the two provided values. (default: (0.25, 0.5)) --spotlight-count (int > 0) Number of spotlights to use. (default: 3) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects spotlights --final-gradient-stops ab48ff e7b2b2 fffebd --final-gradient-steps 12 --beam-width-ratio 2.0 --beam-falloff 0.3 --search-duration 750 --search-speed-range 0.25-0.5 --spotlight-count 3

Spray

Sprays the characters from a single point.

Reference Config

Spray Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --spray-position {n,ne,e,se,s,sw,w,nw,center} Position for the spray origin. (default: e) --spray-volume (float > 0) Number of characters to spray per tick as a percent of the total number of characters. (default: 0.005) --movement-speed (hyphen separated float range e.g. '0.25-0.5') Movement speed of the characters. (default: (0.4, 1.0)) --movement-easing MOVEMENT_EASING Easing function to use for character movement. (default: out_expo) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects spray --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --spray-position e --spray-volume 0.005 --movement-speed 0.4-1.0 --movement-easing OUT_EXPO

Swarm

Characters are grouped into swarms and move around the terminal before settling into position.

Reference Config

Swarm Command Line Arguments --base-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the swarms (default: ('31a0d4',)) --flash-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color for the character flash. Characters flash when moving. (default: f2ea79) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('31b900', 'f0ff65')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.HORIZONTAL) --swarm-size (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Percent of total characters in each swarm. (default: 0.1) --swarm-coordination (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Percent of characters in a swarm that move as a group. (default: 0.8) --swarm-area-count (hyphen separated int range e.g. '1-10') Range of the number of areas where characters will swarm. (default: (2, 4)) Example: terminaltexteffects swarm --base-color 31a0d4 --flash-color f2ea79 --final-gradient-stops 31b900 f0ff65 --final-gradient-steps 12 --swarm-size 0.1 --swarm-coordination 0.80 --swarm-area-count 2-4

SynthGrid

Create a grid which fills with characters dissolving into the final text.

Reference Config

SynthGrid Command Line Arguments --grid-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the grid gradient. (default: ('CC00CC', 'ffffff')) --grid-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --grid-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the gradient for the grid color. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --text-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the text gradient. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --text-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --text-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the gradient for the text color. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --grid-row-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol to use for grid row lines. (default: ─) --grid-column-symbol (ASCII/UTF-8 character) Symbol to use for grid column lines. (default: │) --text-generation-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of characters for the text generation animation. (default: ('░', '▒', '▓')) --max-active-blocks (float > 0) Maximum percentage of blocks to have active at any given time. For example, if set to 0.1, 10 percent of the blocks will be active at any given time. (default: 0.1) Example: terminaltexteffects synthgrid --grid-gradient-stops CC00CC ffffff --grid-gradient-steps 12 --text-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --text-gradient-steps 12 --grid-row-symbol ─ --grid-column-symbol "│" --text-generation-symbols ░ ▒ ▓ --max-active-blocks 0.1

Unstable

Spawns characters jumbled, explodes them to the edge of the canvas, then reassembles them.

Reference Config

Unstable Command Line Arguments --unstable-color (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) Color transitioned to as the characters become unstable. (default: ff9200) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('8A008A', '00D1FF', 'FFFFFF')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --explosion-ease EXPLOSION_EASE Easing function to use for character movement during the explosion. (default: out_expo) --explosion-speed (float > 0) Speed of characters during explosion. (default: 0.75) --reassembly-ease REASSEMBLY_EASE Easing function to use for character reassembly. (default: out_expo) --reassembly-speed (float > 0) Speed of characters during reassembly. (default: 0.75) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name. All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects unstable --unstable-color ff9200 --final-gradient-stops 8A008A 00D1FF FFFFFF --final-gradient-steps 12 --explosion-ease OUT_EXPO --explosion-speed 0.75 --reassembly-ease OUT_EXPO --reassembly-speed 0.75

VHSTape

Lines of characters glitch left and right and lose detail like an old VHS tape.

Reference Config

VHSTape Command Line Arguments --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: ('ab48ff', 'e7b2b2', 'fffebd')) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (12,)) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.VERTICAL) --glitch-line-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the characters when a single line is glitching. Colors are applied in order as an animation. (default: ('ffffff', 'ff0000', '00ff00', '0000ff', 'ffffff')) --glitch-wave-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the characters in lines that are part of the glitch wave. Colors are applied in order as an animation. (default: ('ffffff', 'ff0000', '00ff00', '0000ff', 'ffffff')) --noise-colors (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the characters during the noise phase. (default: ('1e1e1f', '3c3b3d', '6d6c70', 'a2a1a6', 'cbc9cf', 'ffffff')) --glitch-line-chance (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Chance that a line will glitch on any given frame. (default: 0.05) --noise-chance (0 <= float(n) <= 1) Chance that all characters will experience noise on any given frame. (default: 0.004) --total-glitch-time (int > 0) Total time, frames, that the glitching phase will last. (default: 1000) Example: terminaltexteffects vhstape --final-gradient-stops ab48ff e7b2b2 fffebd --final-gradient-steps 12 --glitch-line-colors ffffff ff0000 00ff00 0000ff ffffff --glitch-wave-colors ffffff ff0000 00ff00 0000ff ffffff --noise-colors 1e1e1f 3c3b3d 6d6c70 a2a1a6 cbc9cf ffffff --glitch-line-chance 0.05 --noise-chance 0.004 --total-glitch-time 1000

Waves

Waves travel across the terminal leaving behind the characters.

Reference Config

Waves Command Line Arguments --wave-symbols (ASCII/UTF-8 character) [(ASCII/UTF-8 character) ...] Symbols to use for the wave animation. Multi-character strings will be used in sequence to create an animation. (default: ('▁', '▂', '▃', '▄', '▅', '▆', '▇', '█', '▇', '▆', '▅', '▄', '▃', '▂', '▁')) --wave-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: (Color(#f0ff65), Color(#ffb102), Color(#31a0d4), Color(#ffb102), Color(#f0ff65))) --wave-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: (6,)) --final-gradient-stops (XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) [(XTerm [0-255] OR RGB Hex [000000-ffffff]) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of colors for the character gradient (applied from bottom to top). If only one color is provided, the characters will be displayed in that color. (default: (Color(#ffb102), Color(#31a0d4), Color(#f0ff65))) --final-gradient-steps (int > 0) [(int > 0) ...] Space separated, unquoted, list of the number of gradient steps to use. More steps will create a smoother and longer gradient animation. (default: 12) --final-gradient-direction (diagonal, horizontal, vertical, radial) Direction of the final gradient. (default: Direction.DIAGONAL) --wave-count WAVE_COUNT Number of waves to generate. n > 0. (default: 7) --wave-length (int > 0) The number of frames for each step of the wave. Higher wave-lengths will create a slower wave. (default: 2) --wave-direction {column_left_to_right,column_right_to_left,row_top_to_bottom,row_bottom_to_top,center_to_outside,outside_to_center} Direction of the wave. (default: column_left_to_right) --wave-easing WAVE_EASING Easing function to use for wave travel. (default: in_out_sine) Easing ------ Note: A prefix must be added to the function name (except LINEAR). All easing functions support the following prefixes: IN_ - Ease in OUT_ - Ease out IN_OUT_ - Ease in and out Easing Functions ---------------- LINEAR - Linear easing SINE - Sine easing QUAD - Quadratic easing CUBIC - Cubic easing QUART - Quartic easing QUINT - Quintic easing EXPO - Exponential easing CIRC - Circular easing BACK - Back easing ELASTIC - Elastic easing BOUNCE - Bounce easing Visit: https://easings.net/ for visualizations of the easing functions. Example: terminaltexteffects waves --wave-symbols ▁ ▂ ▃ ▄ ▅ ▆ ▇ █ ▇ ▆ ▅ ▄ ▃ ▂ ▁ --wave-gradient-stops f0ff65 ffb102 31a0d4 ffb102 f0ff65 --wave-gradient-steps 6 --final-gradient-stops ffb102 31a0d4 f0ff65 --final-gradient-steps 12 --wave-count 7 --wave-length 2 --wave-easing IN_OUT_SINE

Wipe

Performs a wipe across the terminal to reveal characters.

Reference Config